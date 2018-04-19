Joint Services ‘trying their best’ with challenges on Venezuela border – Ramjattan

The efficient manning of the border that Guyana shares with Venezuela is challenging but the joint services ranks who are posted there are trying their best to ensure that it is secure, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan says.
“…the police and the army are trying to cover the area and give security governance…That is what we can do and that is as best as we can do”, he said during a recent interview with this newspaper.
There is growing concern about the smuggling of goods and members of armed gangs terrorising Guyanese living in communities near the border. The situation has been compounded by the arrival of dozens of Venezuelans fleeing hardship in their home country. President David Granger, Ramjattan and top security officials had visited some of those communities to assess the security situation…..
Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement
To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.
Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’
The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.
Disabled Guyanese man murdered in NY
A US-based Guyanese, who became paralysed after being shot on the West Coast of Demerara in 2016, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board
Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.