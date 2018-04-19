Man charged with assault claims he was kept captive by family members

A Houston man brought before a city court to answer to charges of assault, damage to property and abusive language, claimed that he had been kept chained up in the house by relatives.
Kevin Christopher, 22, initially pleaded guilty to the four charges, but a not guilty plea was subsequently entered by Magistrate Fabayo Azore after Christopher explained his version of the events to the court.
The first charge against Christopher stated that he, on April 16th, at Lot 39 Houston Housing Scheme, unlawfully assaulted Melissa Balkaran…..
Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement
To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.
Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’
The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.
Disabled Guyanese man murdered in NY
A US-based Guyanese, who became paralysed after being shot on the West Coast of Demerara in 2016, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board
Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.