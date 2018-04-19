Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’

The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.

This was confirmed by Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Police Force (ag) Shivpersaud Bacchus, in a press statement yesterday afternoon.

The investigation was launched after a report was made to Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine by a senior pastor, who received complaints from his colleague pastors who invigilated the examination…..