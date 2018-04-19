Prima facie case made over murder of Kaneville machine operator

A case was yesterday made out against Rayan Carter, who is charged with the death of Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was fatally shot during a robbery at his home in December, 2017.
The charge against Carter, of 575 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, is that he, during the furtherance of a robbery, murdered Ramanah on January 13th, 2018, at Kaneville.
The date noted in the charge is actually the date that Ramanah would have succumbed to the gunshot injury he sustained in the robbery a month prior…..
Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement
To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.
Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’
The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.
Disabled Guyanese man murdered in NY
A US-based Guyanese, who became paralysed after being shot on the West Coast of Demerara in 2016, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board
Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.