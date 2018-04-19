Prima facie case made over murder of Kaneville machine operator

A case was yesterday made out against Rayan Carter, who is charged with the death of Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was fatally shot during a robbery at his home in December, 2017.

The charge against Carter, of 575 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, is that he, during the furtherance of a robbery, murdered Ramanah on January 13th, 2018, at Kaneville.

The date noted in the charge is actually the date that Ramanah would have succumbed to the gunshot injury he sustained in the robbery a month prior…..