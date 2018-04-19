Region Seven roads to be tolled to aid in maintenance – Patterson

The Bartica Town Council has taken up the challenge to create a road plan for the Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region 7), after an announcement from Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson that the roadways will soon be tolled.
According to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the minister made the announcement after an inspection of the hinterland projects, during a trip to the region last Friday.
That trip was attended by officials from the ministries of Public Infrastructure and Finance, who visited for a first-hand look at the two main crossings linking Mahdia and Bartica…..
Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement
To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.
Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’
The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.
Disabled Guyanese man murdered in NY
A US-based Guyanese, who became paralysed after being shot on the West Coast of Demerara in 2016, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board
Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.