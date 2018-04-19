Region Seven roads to be tolled to aid in maintenance – Patterson

The Bartica Town Council has taken up the challenge to create a road plan for the Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region 7), after an announcement from Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson that the roadways will soon be tolled.

According to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the minister made the announcement after an inspection of the hinterland projects, during a trip to the region last Friday.

That trip was attended by officials from the ministries of Public Infrastructure and Finance, who visited for a first-hand look at the two main crossings linking Mahdia and Bartica…..