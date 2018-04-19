Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement

To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.

The neutrality statement was developed over the last three days that the council met at the Guyana Forestry Commission Multiplex Complex, Shuman told a press conference last evening.

Shuman and NTC chairman Joel Fredericks shared the press conference with Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock. ….