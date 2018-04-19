Woman charged with trying to smuggle cannabis to husband in jail

A 37-year-old mother of two was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly trying to traffic over 300 grammes of cannabis into the Camp Street Prison, where her reputed husband is located.

The charge against Nicola Clarke, read to her when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, alleged that on April 17th, at Camp Street, she had in her possession 325 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Clarke denied the allegation.

According to the police report, Clarke, on the day in question, at about 13:00hrs, went to the Camp Street prison to take food for her reputed husband. A search was conducted on the food boxes and the narcotics were found wrapped in packages, covered by the food.

The prosecutor in the matter objected to bail being granted to Clarke based on the seriousness of the offence, and bail was subsequently denied by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The matter has been adjourned to May 30th.