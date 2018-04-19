Woman charged with trying to smuggle cannabis to husband in jail

A 37-year-old mother of two was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly trying to traffic over 300 grammes of cannabis into the Camp Street Prison, where her reputed husband is located.
The charge against Nicola Clarke, read to her when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, alleged that on April 17th, at Camp Street, she had in her possession 325 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Clarke denied the allegation.
According to the police report, Clarke, on the day in question, at about 13:00hrs, went to the Camp Street prison to take food for her reputed husband. A search was conducted on the food boxes and the narcotics were found wrapped in packages, covered by the food.
The prosecutor in the matter objected to bail being granted to Clarke based on the seriousness of the offence, and bail was subsequently denied by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.
The matter has been adjourned to May 30th.
Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement
To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.
Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’
The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.
Disabled Guyanese man murdered in NY
A US-based Guyanese, who became paralysed after being shot on the West Coast of Demerara in 2016, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board
Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.