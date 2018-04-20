Escapee from Golden Grove station recaptured

Derrol James, who escaped from the Golden Grove Police Station last December, was recaptured on Wednesday.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Edmond Cooper told Stabroek News that James, 22, was recaptured at Beterverwagting, on the East Coast of Demerara.

Cooper noted that police, acting on information provided, went to the village, where they came into contact with James. He explained that when James saw the police he tried to escape by riding away but ranks gave chase and managed to apprehend him. James, he said, was positively identified as one of the prisoners who had escaped from the Golden Grove station. He is expected to face an escaping lawful custody charge.

James, of 131 Middle Walk, Buxton, was being held in connection with a series of armed robberies when he and two others escaped from the police station on December 19th. The trio created a hole in the wall at the station and made good their escape.

One of them, Wayne Gilbert, was handed over to the police at the Brickdam Station by his father just before midnight of the same day. The other man, Ivre Hooper, 25, of James Street, Albouystown, remains on the run.