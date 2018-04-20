Jagdeo warns of more private charges against gov’t

With PPP/C parliamentarians filing private criminal charges against two government ministers, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday warned that it was just the beginning and also dared the APNU+AFC administration to bring criminal charges against him for his actions while he served as president.
“This is not the end, so we are not stopping at these charges. There are several others who would be charged,” Jagdeo yesterday told a press conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Church Street, Georgetown.
His comments were made after PPP/C Members of Parliament Juan Edghill and Vickram Bharrat yesterday brought private criminal charges against Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, and her predecessor Dr George Norton, who is now Minister of Social Cohesion, for alleged misconduct and abuse of public trust. ….
Woman knifed to death by ex in Mahaica murder-suicide
A young mother of two was yesterday morning stabbed to death at Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, by her estranged husband, who later ingested a poisonous substance and succumbed.
Oldendorff Carriers winding up operations in Guyana
Oldendorff Carriers, the German-based transshipment company used by Rusal for exporting bauxite from Guyana, has announced that it is “winding up” its operations here due to United States sanctions against the Russian aluminium producer.
Refunding of Dynamic passengers to begin May 2nd
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday announced that refunding of passengers who were left in the lurch by Dynamic International Airways will begin on May 2nd.
Uitvlugt surpasses first crop target
GuySuCo’s Uitvlugt Estate has surpassed its target for the first crop of 2018, the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) announced yesterday.