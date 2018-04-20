Jagdeo warns of more private charges against gov’t

With PPP/C parliamentarians filing private criminal charges against two government ministers, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday warned that it was just the beginning and also dared the APNU+AFC administration to bring criminal charges against him for his actions while he served as president.

“This is not the end, so we are not stopping at these charges. There are several others who would be charged,” Jagdeo yesterday told a press conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Church Street, Georgetown.

His comments were made after PPP/C Members of Parliament Juan Edghill and Vickram Bharrat yesterday brought private criminal charges against Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, and her predecessor Dr George Norton, who is now Minister of Social Cohesion, for alleged misconduct and abuse of public trust. ….