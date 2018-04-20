Oldendorff Carriers winding up operations in Guyana

Oldendorff Carriers, the German-based transshipment company used by Rusal for exporting bauxite from Guyana, has announced that it is “winding up” its operations here due to United States sanctions against the Russian aluminium producer.
The news came just shy of a week after Finance Minister Winston Jordan had disclosed that government had been assured by Oldendorff Carriers that its operations here would not be affected.
Shipping news service TradeWinds reported yesterday that Oldendorff had confirmed that it “will fully comply with US sanctions and therefore will be winding up its business in Guyana in a timely manner.” ….
Woman knifed to death by ex in Mahaica murder-suicide
A young mother of two was yesterday morning stabbed to death at Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, by her estranged husband, who later ingested a poisonous substance and succumbed.
Jagdeo warns of more private charges against gov’t
With PPP/C parliamentarians filing private criminal charges against two government ministers, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday warned that it was just the beginning and also dared the APNU+AFC administration to bring criminal charges against him for his actions while he served as president.
Refunding of Dynamic passengers to begin May 2nd
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday announced that refunding of passengers who were left in the lurch by Dynamic International Airways will begin on May 2nd.
Uitvlugt surpasses first crop target
GuySuCo’s Uitvlugt Estate has surpassed its target for the first crop of 2018, the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) announced yesterday.