Oldendorff Carriers winding up operations in Guyana

Oldendorff Carriers, the German-based transshipment company used by Rusal for exporting bauxite from Guyana, has announced that it is “winding up” its operations here due to United States sanctions against the Russian aluminium producer.

The news came just shy of a week after Finance Minister Winston Jordan had disclosed that government had been assured by Oldendorff Carriers that its operations here would not be affected.

Shipping news service TradeWinds reported yesterday that Oldendorff had confirmed that it “will fully comply with US sanctions and therefore will be winding up its business in Guyana in a timely manner.” ….