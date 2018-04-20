Refunding of Dynamic passengers to begin May 2nd

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday announced that refunding of passengers who were left in the lurch by Dynamic International Airways will begin on May 2nd.

In a press release, MPI said that the refunds will be issued Mondays to Thursdays from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs and Fridays from 09:00hrs to 14:00hrs at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Accounts Department, Fort Street, Kingston.

MPI said that to allow for smooth processing, passengers have been organised by dates, with a maximum of 80 persons being accommodated each day. Passengers who do not appear on their identified dates will be allowed to appear during an alternative period, May 14, 2018 to May 25, 2018…..