Refunding of Dynamic passengers to begin May 2nd

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday announced that refunding of passengers who were left in the lurch by Dynamic International Airways will begin on May 2nd.
In a press release, MPI said that the refunds will be issued Mondays to Thursdays from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs and Fridays from 09:00hrs to 14:00hrs at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Accounts Department, Fort Street, Kingston.
MPI said that to allow for smooth processing, passengers have been organised by dates, with a maximum of 80 persons being accommodated each day. Passengers who do not appear on their identified dates will be allowed to appear during an alternative period, May 14, 2018 to May 25, 2018…..
Woman knifed to death by ex in Mahaica murder-suicide
A young mother of two was yesterday morning stabbed to death at Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, by her estranged husband, who later ingested a poisonous substance and succumbed.
Jagdeo warns of more private charges against gov’t
With PPP/C parliamentarians filing private criminal charges against two government ministers, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday warned that it was just the beginning and also dared the APNU+AFC administration to bring criminal charges against him for his actions while he served as president.
Oldendorff Carriers winding up operations in Guyana
Oldendorff Carriers, the German-based transshipment company used by Rusal for exporting bauxite from Guyana, has announced that it is “winding up” its operations here due to United States sanctions against the Russian aluminium producer.
Uitvlugt surpasses first crop target
GuySuCo’s Uitvlugt Estate has surpassed its target for the first crop of 2018, the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) announced yesterday.