Local News

Woman knifed to death by ex in Mahaica murder-suicide

By

A young mother of two was yesterday morning stabbed to death at Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, by her estranged husband, who later ingested a poisonous substance and succumbed.

Dead are Deomattie Persaud, called Kalvina, 23, who was a housewife, and Bishwanie Maraj, 43, a farmer and fisherman, of Lot 34 Belmont, Mahaica, who carried out the attack in front of his yard around 9.30 am.

Maraj succumbed sometime around 4.30 pm, a relative confirmed…..

Comments  
More in Local News

Jagdeo warns of more private charges against gov’t

With PPP/C parliamentarians filing private criminal charges against two government ministers, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday warned that it was just the beginning and also dared the APNU+AFC administration to bring criminal charges against him for his actions while he served as president.

Oldendorff Carriers winding up operations in Guyana

Oldendorff Carriers, the German-based transshipment company used by Rusal for exporting bauxite from Guyana, has announced that it is “winding up” its operations here due to United States sanctions against the Russian aluminium producer.

Refunding of Dynamic passengers to begin May 2nd

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday announced that refunding of passengers who were left in the lurch by Dynamic International Airways will begin on May 2nd.

Uitvlugt surpasses first crop target

GuySuCo’s Uitvlugt Estate has surpassed its target for the first crop of 2018, the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) announced yesterday.

Comments
Comments Terms and Conditions  
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×