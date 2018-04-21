Cummings Lodge guard dies after being hit by car in Sophia

An elderly cyclist was fatally struck by a car last evening along Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
Mohanram Kelawan, 70, of 725 South Cummings Lodge, Sixth Field, East Coast Demerara, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken into police custody
Kelawan, who was a security guard at the University of Guyana, was riding home at the time of the accident.
His wife, Nandranie Kelawan, said a neighbour visited their home and informed her of the accident…..
The government was yesterday ordered to pay over $1.7 billion in damages to Toolsie Persaud Limited (TPL), after losing its challenge to the company’s ownership of land at Turkeyen, including the site of the MovieTowne cinema complex and shopping mall.
The opposition PPP yesterday said that the PNCR’s call for a house-to-house registration exercise to produce a new voters’ list “reeks of desperation” and could derail local government elections set for later this year and even the 2020 general elections.
The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Brickdam Office was shut down yesterday morning after scores of workers walked out, in protest against the ongoing mercury burning at the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) lab.
A visually-impaired and bedridden 86-year-old woman was raped in her home at Berbice early last Friday morning and her family is now calling for justice.