Cummings Lodge guard dies after being hit by car in Sophia

An elderly cyclist was fatally struck by a car last evening along Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Mohanram Kelawan, 70, of 725 South Cummings Lodge, Sixth Field, East Coast Demerara, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken into police custody

Kelawan, who was a security guard at the University of Guyana, was riding home at the time of the accident.

His wife, Nandranie Kelawan, said a neighbour visited their home and informed her of the accident…..