Man, 65, gets one-year in jail over ganja pipe

A 65-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to one-year in prison after he pleaded guilty to having a utensil for smoking cannabis in his possession.
Rene Marks admitted that on April 17th, 2018, at Kitty, Georgetown, he had an improvised instrument used to smoke cannabis in his possession.
After Marks pleaded guilty to the charge, Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly imposed the one-year sentence.
Gov’t ordered to pay TPL $1.7B in damages over Turkeyen land
The government was yesterday ordered to pay over $1.7 billion in damages to Toolsie Persaud Limited (TPL), after losing its challenge to the company’s ownership of land at Turkeyen, including the site of the MovieTowne cinema complex and shopping mall.
New house-to-house registration could derail polls, PPP warns
The opposition PPP yesterday said that the PNCR’s call for a house-to-house registration exercise to produce a new voters’ list “reeks of desperation” and could derail local government elections set for later this year and even the 2020 general elections.
Walkout shuts down GGMC’s Brickdam office
The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Brickdam Office was shut down yesterday morning after scores of workers walked out, in protest against the ongoing mercury burning at the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) lab.
Disabled Berbice woman, 86, raped in home
A visually-impaired and bedridden 86-year-old woman was raped in her home at Berbice early last Friday morning and her family is now calling for justice.