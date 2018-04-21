Man on attempted murder charge over stabbing of ex

Cleveland Williams, 46, the man who allegedly stabbed the mother of his child on D’Urban Street, was yesterday brought to a city court to answer to an attempted murder charge.
The charge stated that Williams on April 17th, 2018, at D’Urban Street, Lodge, unlawfully assaulted Lashana Boyce, with intent to commit murder.
Williams pleaded not guilty…..
Gov’t ordered to pay TPL $1.7B in damages over Turkeyen land
The government was yesterday ordered to pay over $1.7 billion in damages to Toolsie Persaud Limited (TPL), after losing its challenge to the company’s ownership of land at Turkeyen, including the site of the MovieTowne cinema complex and shopping mall.
New house-to-house registration could derail polls, PPP warns
The opposition PPP yesterday said that the PNCR’s call for a house-to-house registration exercise to produce a new voters’ list “reeks of desperation” and could derail local government elections set for later this year and even the 2020 general elections.
Walkout shuts down GGMC’s Brickdam office
The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Brickdam Office was shut down yesterday morning after scores of workers walked out, in protest against the ongoing mercury burning at the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) lab.
Disabled Berbice woman, 86, raped in home
A visually-impaired and bedridden 86-year-old woman was raped in her home at Berbice early last Friday morning and her family is now calling for justice.