Man on attempted murder charge over stabbing of ex

Cleveland Williams, 46, the man who allegedly stabbed the mother of his child on D’Urban Street, was yesterday brought to a city court to answer to an attempted murder charge.

The charge stated that Williams on April 17th, 2018, at D’Urban Street, Lodge, unlawfully assaulted Lashana Boyce, with intent to commit murder.

Williams pleaded not guilty…..

