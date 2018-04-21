New house-to-house registration could derail polls, PPP warns

The opposition PPP yesterday said that the PNCR’s call for a house-to-house registration exercise to produce a new voters’ list “reeks of desperation” and could derail local government elections set for later this year and even the 2020 general elections.

“House-to-house registration is a meticulous process that necessitates a protracted time period for its completion and accuracy. Therefore having realised that its support is diminishing, this desperate call for a new house-to-house registration by the PNC[R] three years hence, can only be seen as a deliberate attempt to postpone or even derail Local Government Elections [LGE] scheduled for later this year and General and Regional Elections constitutionally due in 2020. The PPP urges all Guyanese not to be misled by a now worried and desperate PNC[R] through its usual diversionary tactics,” the party said in a statement last evening.

The statement came one day after the PNCR called for a new house-to-house registration process in response to the PPP’s recent concerns over the list.

In addition to the PNCR, the Alliance for Change (AFC), the second biggest party in the governing APNU+AFC coalition, is also in favour of a house-to-house registration…..