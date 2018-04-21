Region must optimise use of available energy resources

While the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is determined to make sure that the region benefits from renewable energy and energy efficiency, countries need to bear in mind that they are owners of resources, including oil and gas, which should not be allowed to stand idly, according to Barbados’ Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Energy Darcy Boyce.

“We ought not to let those resources stand there idly. We should use them for the benefit of our countries of the region,” Boyce said at opening of the 73rd Special Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on Thursday at the CARICOM Secretariat, at Turkeyen.

On a cooperation mechanism for CARICOM countries in relation to oil and gas exploration and production, which was on the agenda, Boyce, who chaired the session, noted the need to optimise and balance the use of oil and gas with the natural resources of sunlight, wind and water for the region’s economies…..