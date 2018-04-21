Rupununi farmer jailed again for growing ganja

A Rupununi farmer was yesterday sentenced to serve three years in jail after he pleaded guilty to growing marijuana.

Kenneth Thompson, 35, admitted that he cultivated 12 cannabis plants, which are prohibited, in the Deep South Rupununi on April 18th, 2018.

Thompson, who told Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown that he had been sentenced before for the same crime, said both he and his brother planted the marijuana, “half and half.”….