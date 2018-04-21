Local News

Rupununi farmer jailed again for growing ganja

By
Kenneth Thompson

A Rupununi farmer was yesterday sentenced to serve three years in jail after he pleaded guilty to growing marijuana.

Kenneth Thompson, 35, admitted that he cultivated 12 cannabis plants, which are prohibited, in the Deep South Rupununi on April 18th, 2018.

Thompson, who told Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown that he had been sentenced before for the same crime, said both he and his brother planted the marijuana, “half and half.”….

More in Local News

Second woman succumbs after Number 58 accident

The death toll from the crash at Number 58 Village, Corentyne on Monday has climbed to two after the elderly survivor succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Six held at Supply roadblock charged with attempted robbery

The six men held at a roadblock after the attempted robbery of a poultry farmer at Supply, East Bank Demerara, were yesterday charged with the crime.

Man, 65, gets one-year in jail over ganja pipe

A 65-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to one-year in prison after he pleaded guilty to having a utensil for smoking cannabis in his possession.

Man on attempted murder charge over stabbing of ex

Cleveland Williams, 46, the man who allegedly stabbed the mother of his child on D’Urban Street, was yesterday brought to a city court to answer to an attempted murder charge.

