Second woman succumbs after Number 58 accident

The death toll from the crash at Number 58 Village, Corentyne on Monday has climbed to two after the elderly survivor succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Khemnie Chanchal, 70, of Lot 13 Section ‘A’ Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek, who suffered a broken leg and fractured ribs in the accident, was the mother of the other fatality, Soorojnie Surjraj.
They had both been passengers in a hire car that was transporting them home from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly fell asleep and crashed into a parked truck along the Number 58 Village, Corentyne Public Road…..
Gov’t ordered to pay TPL $1.7B in damages over Turkeyen land
The government was yesterday ordered to pay over $1.7 billion in damages to Toolsie Persaud Limited (TPL), after losing its challenge to the company’s ownership of land at Turkeyen, including the site of the MovieTowne cinema complex and shopping mall.
New house-to-house registration could derail polls, PPP warns
The opposition PPP yesterday said that the PNCR’s call for a house-to-house registration exercise to produce a new voters’ list “reeks of desperation” and could derail local government elections set for later this year and even the 2020 general elections.
Walkout shuts down GGMC’s Brickdam office
The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Brickdam Office was shut down yesterday morning after scores of workers walked out, in protest against the ongoing mercury burning at the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) lab.
Disabled Berbice woman, 86, raped in home
A visually-impaired and bedridden 86-year-old woman was raped in her home at Berbice early last Friday morning and her family is now calling for justice.