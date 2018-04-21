Second woman succumbs after Number 58 accident

The death toll from the crash at Number 58 Village, Corentyne on Monday has climbed to two after the elderly survivor succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Khemnie Chanchal, 70, of Lot 13 Section ‘A’ Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek, who suffered a broken leg and fractured ribs in the accident, was the mother of the other fatality, Soorojnie Surjraj.

They had both been passengers in a hire car that was transporting them home from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly fell asleep and crashed into a parked truck along the Number 58 Village, Corentyne Public Road…..