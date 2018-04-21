US$20M World Bank loan to help with oil and gas laws, skills – Jordan

The government will be channeling the bulk of a soon to be accessed US$20 million oil and gas capacity building loan from the World Bank into hiring of skilled personnel and training to maximise oversight of the sector.

How exactly the funding will be split among respective projects has not yet been worked out as a Project Implementation Unit is now being set up.

“We are in the process of establishing a Project Implementation Unit to get the loan going. Primarily, we will be using the money in part on the feasibility and advancement of gas to energy project and on hiring skills for the production phase of [the] Liza [well]. Additionally, we will look to fill other gaps and technical skills,” one official explained…..