US$3.5M Shelter Belt rehab expected to improve city’s water quality

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) yesterday signed an agreement with a Mexican company for the rehabilitation of the Shelter Belt, which is expected to significantly improve the quality of water supplied to residents of Georgetown.

The US$3.5 million project is part of GWI’s Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Programme and is funded by a grant from the European Union and a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Through a tendering process, Mexican company Hi-Pro Ecologicos S.A de C.V was awarded the contract for the project, which is expected to be completed within 18 months…..