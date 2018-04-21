Local News

US$3.5M Shelter Belt rehab expected to improve city’s water quality

By
Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated Dr. Richard Van West-Charles (at centre) collecting the signed agreement from representative of Hi-Pro Ecologicos S.A de C.V Luis Fabela (second, from right) along with Chairperson of the Board of Directors of GWI Patricia Chase-Green (second, from left) yesterday.

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) yesterday signed an agreement with a Mexican company for the rehabilitation of the Shelter Belt, which is expected to significantly improve the quality of water supplied to residents of Georgetown.

The US$3.5 million project is part of GWI’s Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Programme and is funded by a grant from the European Union and a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Through a tendering process, Mexican company Hi-Pro Ecologicos S.A de C.V was awarded the contract for the project, which is expected to be completed within 18 months…..

Comments  
More in Local News

Gov’t ordered to pay TPL $1.7B in damages over Turkeyen land

The government was yesterday ordered to pay over $1.7 billion in damages to Toolsie Persaud Limited (TPL), after losing its challenge to the company’s ownership of land at Turkeyen, including the site of the MovieTowne cinema complex and shopping mall.

By ,

New house-to-house registration could derail polls, PPP warns

The opposition PPP yesterday said that the PNCR’s call for a house-to-house registration exercise to produce a new voters’ list “reeks of desperation” and could derail local government elections set for later this year and even the 2020 general elections.

Walkout shuts down GGMC’s Brickdam office

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Brickdam Office was shut down yesterday morning after scores of workers walked out, in protest against the ongoing mercury burning at the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) lab.

Disabled Berbice woman, 86, raped in home

A visually-impaired and bedridden 86-year-old woman was raped in her home at Berbice early last Friday morning and her family is now calling for justice.

Comments
Comments Terms and Conditions
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×