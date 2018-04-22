Banks DIH, ANSA, GraceKennedy keen on Wales estate

Three companies, including two regional conglomerates, have expressed interest in taking over the shuttered Wales, West Bank Demerara sugar estate in a deal that is expected to see the development of significant agro-processing operations here.

Sources have told Sunday Stabroek that Banks DIH, ANSA McAL, of Trinidad and Tobago, and the GraceKennedy Group, of Jamaica, have expressed interest in the acquisition of the now defunct estate.

This newspaper understands that the companies have similar plans for the estate—investing in the planting of crops and their processing, mostly for export…..