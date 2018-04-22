Despite nursing dream, first woman deputy chief constable wouldn’t change a thing

If Laurel Gittins had her way, 36 years ago she would have become a nurse as that was her dream. But even though that memory remains, she does not regret the years she has spent in the City Constabulary and is proud to have been the first woman promoted to Deputy Chief Constable (DCC).

“… I saw the advertisement for both and I applied to become a nurse and to become a constable at the City Constabulary,” Gittins, who had been acting in the position of DCC since November 2016, told the Sunday Stabroek.

She was called by the City Constabulary and never looked back since. However, as she approaches the end of her journey with the Constabulary, she noted that she still “has options” as it relates to nursing and hinted at home care. She had never received a response to her application to the nursing school…..