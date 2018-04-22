Despite nursing dream, first woman deputy chief constable wouldn’t change a thing

If Laurel Gittins had her way, 36 years ago she would have become a nurse as that was her dream. But even though that memory remains, she does not regret the years she has spent in the City Constabulary and is proud to have been the first woman promoted to Deputy Chief Constable (DCC).
“… I saw the advertisement for both and I applied to become a nurse and to become a constable at the City Constabulary,” Gittins, who had been acting in the position of DCC since November 2016, told the Sunday Stabroek.
She was called by the City Constabulary and never looked back since. However, as she approaches the end of her journey with the Constabulary, she noted that she still “has options” as it relates to nursing and hinted at home care. She had never received a response to her application to the nursing school…..
Banks DIH, ANSA, GraceKennedy keen on Wales estate
Three companies, including two regional conglomerates, have expressed interest in taking over the shuttered Wales, West Bank Demerara sugar estate in a deal that is expected to see the development of significant agro-processing operations here.
23 Guyanese working on ExxonMobil drill ship
Twenty-three Guyanese, including a doctor, have been working on a drill ship contracted to ExxonMobil for oil operations and yesterday the company flew seven journalists to the site for a firsthand look at operations.
Local Gov’t Commission directs Rose Hall council to rescind Town Clerk’s appointment
In the first public exercise of its powers, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has instructed the Rose Hall Town Council to rescind its recent hiring of a Town Clerk, while saying that it exceeded the authority given to it to recruit candidates for the post.
GGMC workers against continued operation of gold board lab pending relocation
While government has committed to relocating the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory from the Brickdam compound housing the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) “within the shortest possible time,” workers who walked out last Friday due to safety concerns remain opposed to its operations continuing in the interim.