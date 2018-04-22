GGMC workers against continued operation of gold board lab pending relocation

While government has committed to relocating the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory from the Brickdam compound housing the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) “within the shortest possible time,” workers who walked out last Friday due to safety concerns remain opposed to its operations continuing in the interim.

In a press statement on Friday, the Ministry of Natural Resources announced that it had convened a special meeting with officials of the GGB and the GGMC to discuss and resolve ongoing issues over the threat of mercury emissions from laboratory.

It said the critical decision was taken that the laboratory would be moved “so as to safeguard the health of workers of the GGMC and Gold Board.” The intention of the ministry is “to have the laboratory moved in the first instance and then the administrative offices of the Board thereafter.”….