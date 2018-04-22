GGMC workers against continued operation of gold board lab pending relocation

While government has committed to relocating the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory from the Brickdam compound housing the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) “within the shortest possible time,” workers who walked out last Friday due to safety concerns remain opposed to its operations continuing in the interim.
In a press statement on Friday, the Ministry of Natural Resources announced that it had convened a special meeting with officials of the GGB and the GGMC to discuss and resolve ongoing issues over the threat of mercury emissions from laboratory.
It said the critical decision was taken that the laboratory would be moved “so as to safeguard the health of workers of the GGMC and Gold Board.” The intention of the ministry is “to have the laboratory moved in the first instance and then the administrative offices of the Board thereafter.”….
Banks DIH, ANSA, GraceKennedy keen on Wales estate
Three companies, including two regional conglomerates, have expressed interest in taking over the shuttered Wales, West Bank Demerara sugar estate in a deal that is expected to see the development of significant agro-processing operations here.
23 Guyanese working on ExxonMobil drill ship
Twenty-three Guyanese, including a doctor, have been working on a drill ship contracted to ExxonMobil for oil operations and yesterday the company flew seven journalists to the site for a firsthand look at operations.
Local Gov’t Commission directs Rose Hall council to rescind Town Clerk’s appointment
In the first public exercise of its powers, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has instructed the Rose Hall Town Council to rescind its recent hiring of a Town Clerk, while saying that it exceeded the authority given to it to recruit candidates for the post.
Three retired judges in running to head police complaints body
Retired Justices BS Roy, William Ramlal and Claudette La Bennett have been recommended to head the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), which has been without a chairperson for more than a year.