Gov’t expects DPP to review ‘political’ private charges against ministers

Attorney-General Basil Williams SC yesterday said government expects Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack to review the “political” private charges brought by opposition members against ministers Volda Lawrence and Dr. George Norton, while warning that to tolerate an abuse of the court process could open the floodgates for more.
“It is an aberration to the rule of law, an insult to good governance and an abuse of the process of the court to allow such unsubstantiated recourse to our justice system based solely on malice, whim and caprice and no evidence of criminality on the part of the Ministers, Ms. Volda Lawrence and Dr. George Norton, contended by the investigatory and prosecutorial agencies of the State,” Williams told a press conference in the boardroom of the Attorney General’s Chambers, where he read from a prepared statement.
“To countenance partisan, political, private criminal charges coming out of Freedom House is a recipe for returning Guyana to the status of a failed narco-state as it was under presidents [Bharrat] Jagdeo and [Donald] Ramotar,” he added…..
Banks DIH, ANSA, GraceKennedy keen on Wales estate
Three companies, including two regional conglomerates, have expressed interest in taking over the shuttered Wales, West Bank Demerara sugar estate in a deal that is expected to see the development of significant agro-processing operations here.
23 Guyanese working on ExxonMobil drill ship
Twenty-three Guyanese, including a doctor, have been working on a drill ship contracted to ExxonMobil for oil operations and yesterday the company flew seven journalists to the site for a firsthand look at operations.
Local Gov’t Commission directs Rose Hall council to rescind Town Clerk’s appointment
In the first public exercise of its powers, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has instructed the Rose Hall Town Council to rescind its recent hiring of a Town Clerk, while saying that it exceeded the authority given to it to recruit candidates for the post.
GGMC workers against continued operation of gold board lab pending relocation
While government has committed to relocating the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory from the Brickdam compound housing the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) “within the shortest possible time,” workers who walked out last Friday due to safety concerns remain opposed to its operations continuing in the interim.