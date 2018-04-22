Linden miner feared dead after boat sinks in Mazaruni River

A 26-year-old miner is now feared dead after the metal boat he was travelling in sank in the Mazaruni River last Wednesday evening.
The mishap took place around 10 pm on Wednesday, when Damion Brisport, a resident of Lot 34 One Mile, Wismar, Linden, and two other men were in the vessel. The boat reportedly hit an object, causing it to go down.
Brisport’s two companions were rescued, while he was not found. He is suspected to have drowned…..
Banks DIH, ANSA, GraceKennedy keen on Wales estate
Three companies, including two regional conglomerates, have expressed interest in taking over the shuttered Wales, West Bank Demerara sugar estate in a deal that is expected to see the development of significant agro-processing operations here.
23 Guyanese working on ExxonMobil drill ship
Twenty-three Guyanese, including a doctor, have been working on a drill ship contracted to ExxonMobil for oil operations and yesterday the company flew seven journalists to the site for a firsthand look at operations.
Local Gov’t Commission directs Rose Hall council to rescind Town Clerk’s appointment
In the first public exercise of its powers, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has instructed the Rose Hall Town Council to rescind its recent hiring of a Town Clerk, while saying that it exceeded the authority given to it to recruit candidates for the post.
GGMC workers against continued operation of gold board lab pending relocation
While government has committed to relocating the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory from the Brickdam compound housing the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) “within the shortest possible time,” workers who walked out last Friday due to safety concerns remain opposed to its operations continuing in the interim.