Linden miner feared dead after boat sinks in Mazaruni River

A 26-year-old miner is now feared dead after the metal boat he was travelling in sank in the Mazaruni River last Wednesday evening.

The mishap took place around 10 pm on Wednesday, when Damion Brisport, a resident of Lot 34 One Mile, Wismar, Linden, and two other men were in the vessel. The boat reportedly hit an object, causing it to go down.

Brisport’s two companions were rescued, while he was not found. He is suspected to have drowned…..