Local Gov’t Commission directs Rose Hall council to rescind Town Clerk’s appointment

In the first public exercise of its powers, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has instructed the Rose Hall Town Council to rescind its recent hiring of a Town Clerk, while saying that it exceeded the authority given to it to recruit candidates for the post.
“…the Rose Hall Town Council has clearly acted outside of its remit, and has been instructed by letter from the Commission to rescind the hiring of any person so appointed to fill the vacant position of Town Clerk of that municipality, and this vacancy will only be filled upon the consideration and written approval of the Commissioners of the Local Government Commission of Guyana as provided for by law,” the LGC announced by way of a statement last Friday.
The statement was issued in response to a report in last Wednesday’s Stabroek News about the hiring of the Town Clerk, which Mayor Vijay Kumar Ramoo defended as a matter of urgency. He said the LGC had failed to respond in a timely manner to a request from the council…..
Banks DIH, ANSA, GraceKennedy keen on Wales estate
Three companies, including two regional conglomerates, have expressed interest in taking over the shuttered Wales, West Bank Demerara sugar estate in a deal that is expected to see the development of significant agro-processing operations here.
23 Guyanese working on ExxonMobil drill ship
Twenty-three Guyanese, including a doctor, have been working on a drill ship contracted to ExxonMobil for oil operations and yesterday the company flew seven journalists to the site for a firsthand look at operations.
GGMC workers against continued operation of gold board lab pending relocation
While government has committed to relocating the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory from the Brickdam compound housing the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) “within the shortest possible time,” workers who walked out last Friday due to safety concerns remain opposed to its operations continuing in the interim.
Three retired judges in running to head police complaints body
Retired Justices BS Roy, William Ramlal and Claudette La Bennett have been recommended to head the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), which has been without a chairperson for more than a year.