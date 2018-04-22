Local Gov’t Commission directs Rose Hall council to rescind Town Clerk’s appointment

In the first public exercise of its powers, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has instructed the Rose Hall Town Council to rescind its recent hiring of a Town Clerk, while saying that it exceeded the authority given to it to recruit candidates for the post.

“…the Rose Hall Town Council has clearly acted outside of its remit, and has been instructed by letter from the Commission to rescind the hiring of any person so appointed to fill the vacant position of Town Clerk of that municipality, and this vacancy will only be filled upon the consideration and written approval of the Commissioners of the Local Government Commission of Guyana as provided for by law,” the LGC announced by way of a statement last Friday.

The statement was issued in response to a report in last Wednesday’s Stabroek News about the hiring of the Town Clerk, which Mayor Vijay Kumar Ramoo defended as a matter of urgency. He said the LGC had failed to respond in a timely manner to a request from the council…..