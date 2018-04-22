Skeldon power plant scouting for biomass

With the loss of bagasse following the closure of the Skeldon sugar estate, Skeldon Energy Inc (SEI) is seeking new sources of biomass for its co-generation plant but a consultation it held on Thursday did not yield much success.

Moreover, SEI was criticised at the forum for using firewood while the country seeks to go green. Firewood has been in use since the start of the year. Questions were also raised at the forum about whether the decision to close the Skeldon estate at the end of 2017 had taken account of the impact on the power plant, which had been a vital part of the sugar modernisation project on the Corentyne.

The meeting, which was held at the training building in the estate’s compound, was chaired by Gobin Harbhajan, the Prime Minister’s Representative in Region Six. Also in attendance were Lloyd Rose, Chairman of SEI, Carl Duncan, Consultant/ Projects Manager of SEI and other top SEI officials along with over 40 Corentyne businesspersons and other stakeholders…..