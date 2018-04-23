Bids invited for police station at Parfaite Harmonie

The Ministry of Public Security is inviting bids for the construction of a police station in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.
Residents of the community have made calls over the years for the construction of a police station there.
The advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Chronicle stated that the engineer’s estimate for the construction of the Police Station is $63 million.
Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedure specified in the Procurement Act 2003 and is open to all bidders…..
GRA gearing up for oil sector scrutiny
Acknowledging that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) lacks the technical expertise to deal with audits in the petroleum sector, Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is moving ahead with plans to train his current staff even as he looks to the diaspora and other support in establishing a specialised unit within the GRA.
PPP says expects fairness from DPP’s office on charges filed
The opposition PPP yesterday said that it expects fairness from the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in respect of the review of high-profile charges filed by the state and two PPP/C MPs.
Drug suppliers to Ministry now have to provide manufacturer’s authorisation
Suppliers of pharmaceuticals to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) will now have to provide an authorisation from the manufacturer of their drugs when bidding for state contracts, the Ministry yesterday announced.
Ministry supplies info to Auditor General on D’Urban Park
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) has delivered the promised information on money spent on the billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project, according to Auditor General Deodat Sharma.