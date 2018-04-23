Bids invited for police station at Parfaite Harmonie

The Ministry of Public Security is inviting bids for the construction of a police station in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

Residents of the community have made calls over the years for the construction of a police station there.

The advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Chronicle stated that the engineer’s estimate for the construction of the Police Station is $63 million.

Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedure specified in the Procurement Act 2003 and is open to all bidders…..