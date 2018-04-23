Chinese company seeking to log on former Barama concession

Chinese company, Rong-An Inc has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for authorization to undertake logging and sawmilling operations straddling Regions One and Seven.
According to an advertisement in Thursday’s edition of Stabroek News, the EPA said that the company has submitted an application for the authorization to undertake the development of a sustainable logging and sawmilling operation which will be located within the State Forest Authorisation – State Forest Exploratory Permit (SFA-SFEP: 01/2017).
The ad explained that the company wants to take up operation on the right bank of the Barama River, left bank of the Enamu Creek, right bank of the Aunama River, left bank of the Cuyuni River. The forest concession comprises a total area of 417,809.23 hectares and was previously held by Barama Company Limited (BCL)…..
GRA gearing up for oil sector scrutiny
Acknowledging that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) lacks the technical expertise to deal with audits in the petroleum sector, Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is moving ahead with plans to train his current staff even as he looks to the diaspora and other support in establishing a specialised unit within the GRA.
PPP says expects fairness from DPP’s office on charges filed
The opposition PPP yesterday said that it expects fairness from the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in respect of the review of high-profile charges filed by the state and two PPP/C MPs.
Drug suppliers to Ministry now have to provide manufacturer’s authorisation
Suppliers of pharmaceuticals to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) will now have to provide an authorisation from the manufacturer of their drugs when bidding for state contracts, the Ministry yesterday announced.
Bids invited for police station at Parfaite Harmonie
The Ministry of Public Security is inviting bids for the construction of a police station in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.