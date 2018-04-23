Local News

Chinese company seeking to log on former Barama concession

By

Chinese company, Rong-An Inc  has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for authorization to undertake logging and sawmilling operations straddling  Regions One and Seven.

According to an advertisement in Thursday’s edition of Stabroek News, the EPA said that the company has submitted an application for the authorization to undertake the development of a sustainable logging and sawmilling operation which will be located within the State Forest Authorisation – State Forest Exploratory Permit (SFA-SFEP: 01/2017).

The ad explained that the company wants to take up operation on the right bank of the Barama River, left bank of the Enamu Creek, right bank of the Aunama River, left bank of the Cuyuni River. The forest concession comprises a total area of 417,809.23 hectares and was previously held by Barama Company Limited (BCL)…..

