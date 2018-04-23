GRA gearing up for oil sector scrutiny

Acknowledging that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) lacks the technical expertise to deal with audits in the petroleum sector, Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is moving ahead with plans to train his current staff even as he looks to the diaspora and other support in establishing a specialised unit within the GRA.

Statia has assured that by 2020, when ExxonMobil is scheduled to begin production, he will have a team capable of substantiating cost claims and other submissions made by the company.

“Yes, GRA needs technical experts versed in petroleum audit coupled with training,” the GRA Commissioner told Stabroek News, when contacted…..