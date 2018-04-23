GWI outlines plans for Buxton

Residents of Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara will soon benefit from improved water supply as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) works to have the treatment plant in the community back in service by the end of 2018.

This announcement was made by the utility’s Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles on Saturday, 21st April during an outreach in Buxton, GWI said yesterday in a release.

Additionally, eight filters have already been imported and will be installed at the treatment plant in a matter of weeks. An overhead tank has also been activated in the community and GWI will be working to fill that tank. The tank will then be used to pressurize the system…..