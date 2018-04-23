GWI outlines plans for Buxton

Residents of Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara will soon benefit from improved water supply as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) works to have the treatment plant in the community back in service by the end of 2018.
This announcement was made by the utility’s Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles on Saturday, 21st April during an outreach in Buxton, GWI said yesterday in a release.
Additionally, eight filters have already been imported and will be installed at the treatment plant in a matter of weeks. An overhead tank has also been activated in the community and GWI will be working to fill that tank. The tank will then be used to pressurize the system…..
GRA gearing up for oil sector scrutiny
Acknowledging that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) lacks the technical expertise to deal with audits in the petroleum sector, Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is moving ahead with plans to train his current staff even as he looks to the diaspora and other support in establishing a specialised unit within the GRA.
PPP says expects fairness from DPP’s office on charges filed
The opposition PPP yesterday said that it expects fairness from the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in respect of the review of high-profile charges filed by the state and two PPP/C MPs.
Drug suppliers to Ministry now have to provide manufacturer’s authorisation
Suppliers of pharmaceuticals to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) will now have to provide an authorisation from the manufacturer of their drugs when bidding for state contracts, the Ministry yesterday announced.
Bids invited for police station at Parfaite Harmonie
The Ministry of Public Security is inviting bids for the construction of a police station in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.