Ministry supplies info to Auditor General on D’Urban Park

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) has delivered the promised information on money spent on the billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project, according to Auditor General Deodat Sharma.

Sharma declined to say anything further, stating that the information sent is being audited at the moment.

Given all the questions surrounding the spending associated with the venture which began soon after the APNU+AFC coalition government took office in May 2015, the Office of the Auditor General began a special audit…..