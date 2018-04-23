Ministry supplies info to Auditor General on D’Urban Park

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) has delivered the promised information on money spent on the billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project, according to Auditor General Deodat Sharma.
Sharma declined to say anything further, stating that the information sent is being audited at the moment.
Given all the questions surrounding the spending associated with the venture which began soon after the APNU+AFC coalition government took office in May 2015, the Office of the Auditor General began a special audit…..
GRA gearing up for oil sector scrutiny
Acknowledging that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) lacks the technical expertise to deal with audits in the petroleum sector, Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is moving ahead with plans to train his current staff even as he looks to the diaspora and other support in establishing a specialised unit within the GRA.
PPP says expects fairness from DPP’s office on charges filed
The opposition PPP yesterday said that it expects fairness from the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in respect of the review of high-profile charges filed by the state and two PPP/C MPs.
Drug suppliers to Ministry now have to provide manufacturer’s authorisation
Suppliers of pharmaceuticals to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) will now have to provide an authorisation from the manufacturer of their drugs when bidding for state contracts, the Ministry yesterday announced.
Bids invited for police station at Parfaite Harmonie
The Ministry of Public Security is inviting bids for the construction of a police station in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.