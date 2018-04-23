Nandlall files private charges against Jordan, Patterson, Roopnaraine over D’Urban Park

This story is developing and will be updated.
Private criminal charges have been filed against three more Ministers of Government, this time over the D’Urban Park project.
Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall this morning brought charges against Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson and Former Minister of Education Dr Rupert Roopnaraine.
Jordan and Patterson have been jointly charged with misconduct and abuse of public trust for having allegedly authorized the payment of $906 million to Homestretch Development Inc for the construction of the D’Urban Jubilee Park.
Roopnaraine who was a director of Homestrech Development has been charged with alleged Misconduct and the abuse of Public Trust for having received in his capacity as Director $906 million in Public Funds while serving as Minister.
Summons have been issued for these Ministers to appear in court on April 30.
This is the second set of Minister who have been privately charged by members of the opposition.
Last week PPP/C Members of Parliament Juan Edghill and Vickram Bharrat filed private criminal charges against Minister of Public Health (MoPH) Volda Lawrence, and former Minister of that ministry, Dr George Norton, for alleged misconduct and abuse of public trust.
