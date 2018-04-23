PPP says expects fairness from DPP’s office on charges filed

The opposition PPP yesterday said that it expects fairness from the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in respect of the review of high-profile charges filed by the state and two PPP/C MPs.

In a statement, the PPP noted the expectation expressed by the Government that the DPP would review the private criminal charges filed by PPP/C MPs Juan Edghill and Vickram Bharrat against Ministers Volda Lawrence and George Norton for Misconduct in Public Office Contrary to Common Law.

This expectation was expressed by Attorney General Basil Williams SC at a press conference on Saturday…..