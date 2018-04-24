Accused to stand trial for murder of Kaneville man

Rayan Carter, who is charged with the murder of Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was fatally shot during a robbery at his home in December, 2017, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

Carter was committed just five days after Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman ruled that a case had been made out against him for the charge that he murdered Ramanah on January 13th, 2018, at Kaneville, during the furtherance of a robbery.

The date cited in the charge is actually the date that Ramanah would have succumbed to the gunshot injury he sustained in the robbery a month prior…..