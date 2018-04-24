Accused to stand trial for murder of Kaneville man

Rayan Carter, who is charged with the murder of Ishwar Ramanah, the Kaneville machine operator who was fatally shot during a robbery at his home in December, 2017, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.
Carter was committed just five days after Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman ruled that a case had been made out against him for the charge that he murdered Ramanah on January 13th, 2018, at Kaneville, during the furtherance of a robbery.
The date cited in the charge is actually the date that Ramanah would have succumbed to the gunshot injury he sustained in the robbery a month prior…..
DPP nixes charges against ministers
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack yesterday discontinued the private criminal charges brought by PPP/C MPs against two government ministers since she said that the correct procedure, which included the filing of police reports, was not followed.
GGMC workers stay off job over gold board lab’s mercury emissions
Many Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) workers yesterday refused to turn up for work at the agency’s Brickdam headquarters, where the operations of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory, which have ignited safety concerns, continued unhindered.
Opposition MPs file private charges against Jordan, Patterson and Roopnaraine
Private criminal charges were yesterday filed against three ministers of government for the channeling of funds into the controversial D’Urban Park in the absence of a procurement process.
Bush Lot labourer stabbed to death, uncle held
A labourer was fatally stabbed during an argument with his uncle yesterday at Bush Lot, Essequibo.