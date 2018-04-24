Bank knew of Precision’s moves to settle debt

Managing Director of Precision Woodworking Ronald Bulkan is adamant that Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited was fully aware that it was in the process of settling its indebtedness when the financial institution nonetheless went ahead and appointed a receiver for the company.
Bulkan, who is now Minister of Communities, was on Thursday testifying at the High Court before Justice Navindra Singh in the civil proceedings filed against the bank for alleged breach of contract.
The witness outlined that following the dire financial straits in which his company had found itself at the end of 2010, he communicated to Managing Director of the bank John Alves of an offer he had been made and accepted for its sale…..
