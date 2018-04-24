Business groups criticize Finance Minister over no VAT refunds for exporters

Major business groups in the country yesterday voiced dissatisfaction over the decision by the Government to disallow exporters the right to reclaim the Value-Added Tax (VAT) paid on inputs used to produce goods and services to be exported from Guyana.
In statement, the Private Sector Commission of Guyana, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited, the Guyana Rice Exporters and Millers Association and the Guyana Forest Products Association said that such refund claims were allowed since 2007 when the Value-Added Tax was introduced.
The business groups said that they considered the decision by the Government and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) ill-advised and counterproductive to the interests of the businesses they represent and to the economy of our country. ….
DPP nixes charges against ministers
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack yesterday discontinued the private criminal charges brought by PPP/C MPs against two government ministers since she said that the correct procedure, which included the filing of police reports, was not followed.
GGMC workers stay off job over gold board lab’s mercury emissions
Many Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) workers yesterday refused to turn up for work at the agency’s Brickdam headquarters, where the operations of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory, which have ignited safety concerns, continued unhindered.
Opposition MPs file private charges against Jordan, Patterson and Roopnaraine
Private criminal charges were yesterday filed against three ministers of government for the channeling of funds into the controversial D’Urban Park in the absence of a procurement process.
Bush Lot labourer stabbed to death, uncle held
A labourer was fatally stabbed during an argument with his uncle yesterday at Bush Lot, Essequibo.