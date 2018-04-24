Business groups criticize Finance Minister over no VAT refunds for exporters

Major business groups in the country yesterday voiced dissatisfaction over the decision by the Government to disallow exporters the right to reclaim the Value-Added Tax (VAT) paid on inputs used to produce goods and services to be exported from Guyana.

In statement, the Private Sector Commission of Guyana, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited, the Guyana Rice Exporters and Millers Association and the Guyana Forest Products Association said that such refund claims were allowed since 2007 when the Value-Added Tax was introduced.

The business groups said that they considered the decision by the Government and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) ill-advised and counterproductive to the interests of the businesses they represent and to the economy of our country. ….