Corentyne man read second charge of death by dangerous driving

A Crabwood Creek hire car driver was yesterday read a second charge of death by dangerous driving and placed on $1M bail when he appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Nilindra Premnauth, also known as `Avinash’, 26, of Lot 35 Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.

He was initially charged last Wednesday at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court. The court heard then that on April 16 on the Number 58 Public Road, Corentyne he drove motor hire car HC 2217 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Soorojnie Surjraj…..