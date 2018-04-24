DPP nixes charges against ministers

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack yesterday discontinued the private criminal charges brought by PPP/C MPs against two government ministers since she said that the correct procedure, which included the filing of police reports, was not followed.
The decision by Ali-Hack sparked a fierce attack on her from the PPP which charged that she had “buckled under pressure”.
Last week, attorney-at-law Anil Nandlall filed private criminal charges on behalf of PPP/C MPs Juan Edghill and Vickram Bharrat against Ministers Volda Lawrence and George Norton for Misconduct in Public Office Contrary to Common Law. The two ministers were scheduled to make their first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court today…..
