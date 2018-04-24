Hard Rock Café coming to Guyana

MovieTowne Guyana today announced that international restaurant chain Hard Rock Café will be one of its tenants when it opens up at Turkeyen.

The Trinidad-based MovieTowne will host cinemas and a range of entertainment and restaurant offerings. It is still months away from completion.

In an advertisement in today’s Stabroek News it described Hard Rock Café as a haven for fans of music, food and great times.

Hard Rock on its website says: “Whether you are down for a Legendary Burger, live music, a Classic Tee, a Rock Star Suite, or the latest collectibles there’s something for everyone. Every Hard Rock Cafe, Hotel & Casino, or Live around the world serves up authentic experiences that rock. Since its establishment in 1971, Hard Rock has also been committed to a wide variety of philanthropic causes and activities. Love All – Serve All.”