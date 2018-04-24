Leonora labourer found dead at Stewartville seashore

The police in ‘D’ Division have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a 23-year-old labourer attached to the Uitvlugt estate yesterday morning at the Stewartville seashore, West Coast Demerara.

Dead is Sunil Mangra, a resident of Para Field, Leonora, WCD.

Divisional Commander Rishi Dass confirmed the incident with Stabroek News. He said while no foul play is suspected, the police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how Mangra met his demise.

Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that around 6.30am yesterday, a pump attendant reported for work and discovered Mangra’s lifeless body lying at the seashore.

The police were summoned and the body was examined. There were no visible marks of violence, Dass said.

Mangra was last seen alive on Saturday.