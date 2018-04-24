Opposition MPs file private charges against Jordan, Patterson and Roopnaraine

Private criminal charges were yesterday filed against three ministers of government for the channeling of funds into the controversial D’Urban Park in the absence of a procurement process.

The charges against Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson and Minister of Public Service Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine, which allege misconduct and abuse of public trust, were filed in Georgetown by opposition parliamentarian Anil Nandlall, who will be prosecuting the charges.

Nandlall last week filed similar charges against Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence and her predecessor Dr. George Norton but those charges were yesterday discontinued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who said the allegations “ought first to have been reported to the Guyana Police Force for an investigation to be launched and the advice of the DPP sought.” It is expected that the new charges will be discontinued for the same reasons…..