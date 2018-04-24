Opposition MPs file private charges against Jordan, Patterson and Roopnaraine

Private criminal charges were yesterday filed against three ministers of government for the channeling of funds into the controversial D’Urban Park in the absence of a procurement process.
The charges against Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson and Minister of Public Service Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine, which allege misconduct and abuse of public trust, were filed in Georgetown by opposition parliamentarian Anil Nandlall, who will be prosecuting the charges.
Nandlall last week filed similar charges against Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence and her predecessor Dr. George Norton but those charges were yesterday discontinued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who said the allegations “ought first to have been reported to the Guyana Police Force for an investigation to be launched and the advice of the DPP sought.” It is expected that the new charges will be discontinued for the same reasons…..
DPP nixes charges against ministers
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack yesterday discontinued the private criminal charges brought by PPP/C MPs against two government ministers since she said that the correct procedure, which included the filing of police reports, was not followed.
GGMC workers stay off job over gold board lab’s mercury emissions
Many Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) workers yesterday refused to turn up for work at the agency’s Brickdam headquarters, where the operations of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory, which have ignited safety concerns, continued unhindered.
Bush Lot labourer stabbed to death, uncle held
A labourer was fatally stabbed during an argument with his uncle yesterday at Bush Lot, Essequibo.
Business groups criticize Finance Minister over no VAT refunds for exporters
Major business groups in the country yesterday voiced dissatisfaction over the decision by the Government to disallow exporters the right to reclaim the Value-Added Tax (VAT) paid on inputs used to produce goods and services to be exported from Guyana.