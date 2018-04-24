Region One communities helping remigrants from Venezuela with resettlement

Residents and regional personnel in border communities in Region One (Barima/Waini) are helping Guyanese, particularly those of indigenous origin, who are remigrating from Venezuela to reintegrate into their communities by providing accommodation and employment where possible.
On humanitarian grounds, they have also been assisting those Venezuelans—mainly indigenous peoples—seeking food and medical attention.
The toshaos of Whitewater in Mabaruma sub-region and Santa Rosa in the Moruca sub-region have told Stabroek News that they have seen a number of people from their communities who went to Venezuela during the 80s, when Guyana’s economy was in the doldrums, returning either by themselves or with their Venezuelan-born spouses and children…..
