Cops still to receive psychiatric evaluation of murder accused GDF captain

Although Captain Orwain Sandy, who is charged with the murder of his common-law wife Reona Payne, has been seen by a psychiatrist, police yesterday said that an evaluation report is still outstanding.

On April 6th, when Sandy was charged with the murder, Magistrate Judy Latchman ordered that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the request of his attorney, James Bond.

The charge against Sandy, who was the personal assistant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff, stated that on March 31st, 2018, at First Street, Alexander Village, he murdered Payne…..