Crabwood Creek sawmill fire causes over $25M in estimated losses

A fire ripped through a Crabwood Creek sawmill yesterday morning, leaving its owners counting millions in losses.
The sawmill, N and S Gumani and Sons, located at Lot 19 Grant 1651 Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, is owned by Balkumari Gumani.
A relative of the owner told Stabroek News that the fire started around 10.30 am at the 185 kVA generator, which powered the sawmill. “The workman see the fire start there and like it burn out and meet the fuel, there wasn’t no explosion or so but it start big,” the relative said…..
Statia confident can thwart any oil tax evasion
With the oil and gas sector set to bring in an estimated US$700 million in its first year of full operations, GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is convinced that once he is at the helm of the revenue agency there will be no successful tax evasion by ExxonMobil.
Trade unionist gets life sentence for rape of girl, 8
Trade unionist Micah Williams was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment after a jury unanimously found him guilty of raping an eight-year-old girl.
Essequibo rice miller wins $99M suit against GRDB over unpaid paddy order
The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has been ordered to pay Essequibo rice miller Arnold Sankar the more than $99 million it owes for paddy it asked him to supply.
Detained vessel has to pay $36m in taxes for undeclared fuel – GRA
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has detained a fuel boat pending the payment of some $36M in taxes, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia yesterday said while informing that the 200, 000 gallons of petroleum that was aboard was undeclared and checks are now being made to ascertain if it was being smuggled into the country.