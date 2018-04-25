Detained vessel has to pay $36m in taxes for undeclared fuel – GRA

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has detained a fuel boat pending the payment of some $36M in taxes, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia yesterday said while informing that the 200, 000 gallons of petroleum that was aboard was undeclared and checks are now being made to ascertain if it was being smuggled into the country.
“We have boarded the vessel until such time as the taxes have been paid. What happened is that we recognized that the fuel was not declared and if it was not declared well then that is our remit so we boarded”, he informed when asked about the matter during a press conference held at his Camp Street office.
It is unclear when the vessel, MT Jubilee was detained, where it was coming from and how many persons were aboard…..
Statia confident can thwart any oil tax evasion
With the oil and gas sector set to bring in an estimated US$700 million in its first year of full operations, GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is convinced that once he is at the helm of the revenue agency there will be no successful tax evasion by ExxonMobil.
Trade unionist gets life sentence for rape of girl, 8
Trade unionist Micah Williams was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment after a jury unanimously found him guilty of raping an eight-year-old girl.
Essequibo rice miller wins $99M suit against GRDB over unpaid paddy order
The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has been ordered to pay Essequibo rice miller Arnold Sankar the more than $99 million it owes for paddy it asked him to supply.
No amnesty for Guyana Stores over $3.8b debt – Statia
After having been given an extension of time to pay, Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) is likely to find itself on the hook for more than the $3.8 billion liability to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) that a Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling cleared the way for.