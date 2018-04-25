Essequibo rice miller wins $99M suit against GRDB over unpaid paddy order

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has been ordered to pay Essequibo rice miller Arnold Sankar the more than $99 million it owes for paddy it asked him to supply.

The award, with accompanying interest and court costs, was made by High Court judges Jo-Ann Barlow and Simone Morris-Ramlall, who heard an appeal made by Sankar to the Full Court.

The thrust of the appeal surrounded the rice miller’s application to strike out a late defence which the GRDB sought to have filed before Justice Diana Insanally, by whom the matter was initially being heard. ….