Essequibo rice miller wins $99M suit against GRDB over unpaid paddy order

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has been ordered to pay Essequibo rice miller Arnold Sankar the more than $99 million it owes for paddy it asked him to supply.
The award, with accompanying interest and court costs, was made by High Court judges Jo-Ann Barlow and Simone Morris-Ramlall, who heard an appeal made by Sankar to the Full Court.
The thrust of the appeal surrounded the rice miller’s application to strike out a late defence which the GRDB sought to have filed before Justice Diana Insanally, by whom the matter was initially being heard. ….
Statia confident can thwart any oil tax evasion
With the oil and gas sector set to bring in an estimated US$700 million in its first year of full operations, GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is convinced that once he is at the helm of the revenue agency there will be no successful tax evasion by ExxonMobil.
Trade unionist gets life sentence for rape of girl, 8
Trade unionist Micah Williams was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment after a jury unanimously found him guilty of raping an eight-year-old girl.
Detained vessel has to pay $36m in taxes for undeclared fuel – GRA
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has detained a fuel boat pending the payment of some $36M in taxes, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia yesterday said while informing that the 200, 000 gallons of petroleum that was aboard was undeclared and checks are now being made to ascertain if it was being smuggled into the country.
No amnesty for Guyana Stores over $3.8b debt – Statia
After having been given an extension of time to pay, Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) is likely to find itself on the hook for more than the $3.8 billion liability to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) that a Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling cleared the way for.