Gold Board lab shut

Amid unrelenting concerns over health dangers from mercury, the Guyana Gold Board’s (GGB) laboratory at Upper Brickdam was closed yesterday and alternative arrangements are to be made for purchasing of the precious metal.
A statement from the Ministry of Natural Resources yesterday said that following consultations with the Chairman and General Manager of the GGB, and being assured that the necessary arrangements have been put in place, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has directed that the burning of raw gold at the Gold Board’s laboratory, Upper Brickdam, Georgetown cease as of close of business yesterday. The statement said that miners will receive due notice of the alternative and authorised place or places at which they could sell their gold.
The statement follows weeks of unrest at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) HQ which is located in the same compound with the gold board lab. GGMC employees had been expressing grave concern over their health because of their belief that mercury vapour from the burning of gold at lab posed an imminent danger to them as it builds up in the body and is toxic…..
With the oil and gas sector set to bring in an estimated US$700 million in its first year of full operations, GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is convinced that once he is at the helm of the revenue agency there will be no successful tax evasion by ExxonMobil.
Trade unionist Micah Williams was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment after a jury unanimously found him guilty of raping an eight-year-old girl.
The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has been ordered to pay Essequibo rice miller Arnold Sankar the more than $99 million it owes for paddy it asked him to supply.
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has detained a fuel boat pending the payment of some $36M in taxes, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia yesterday said while informing that the 200, 000 gallons of petroleum that was aboard was undeclared and checks are now being made to ascertain if it was being smuggled into the country.