Gold Board lab shut

Amid unrelenting concerns over health dangers from mercury, the Guyana Gold Board’s (GGB) laboratory at Upper Brickdam was closed yesterday and alternative arrangements are to be made for purchasing of the precious metal.

A statement from the Ministry of Natural Resources yesterday said that following consultations with the Chairman and General Manager of the GGB, and being assured that the necessary arrangements have been put in place, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has directed that the burning of raw gold at the Gold Board’s laboratory, Upper Brickdam, Georgetown cease as of close of business yesterday. The statement said that miners will receive due notice of the alternative and authorised place or places at which they could sell their gold.

The statement follows weeks of unrest at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) HQ which is located in the same compound with the gold board lab. GGMC employees had been expressing grave concern over their health because of their belief that mercury vapour from the burning of gold at lab posed an imminent danger to them as it builds up in the body and is toxic…..