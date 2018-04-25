Gov’t to meet Rusal workers at Kwakwani

Government will today meet with workers and officials of Russian aluminum firm RUSAL, and German carrier, Oldendorff, at the company’s Kwakwani, Berbice location to discuss the local implications of United States sanctions against the company’s majority shareholder Oleg Deripaska.

The meeting comes even as the David Granger-led APNU+AFC government establishes an inter-ministerial and union task force to holistically examine the way forward.

“Financially, we are going to establish a task force comprising the Ministers of Finance, Social Protection, Legal Affairs and Natural Resources to examine all aspects of this matter. The unions will also be invited to be a part of task force,” Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman told Stabroek News yesterday…..