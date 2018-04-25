Gov’t to meet Rusal workers at Kwakwani

Government will today meet with workers and officials of Russian aluminum firm RUSAL, and German carrier, Oldendorff, at the company’s Kwakwani, Berbice location to discuss the local implications of United States sanctions against the company’s majority shareholder Oleg Deripaska.
The meeting comes even as the David Granger-led APNU+AFC government establishes an inter-ministerial and union task force to holistically examine the way forward.
“Financially, we are going to establish a task force comprising the Ministers of Finance, Social Protection, Legal Affairs and Natural Resources to examine all aspects of this matter. The unions will also be invited to be a part of task force,” Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman told Stabroek News yesterday…..
Statia confident can thwart any oil tax evasion
With the oil and gas sector set to bring in an estimated US$700 million in its first year of full operations, GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is convinced that once he is at the helm of the revenue agency there will be no successful tax evasion by ExxonMobil.
Trade unionist gets life sentence for rape of girl, 8
Trade unionist Micah Williams was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment after a jury unanimously found him guilty of raping an eight-year-old girl.
Essequibo rice miller wins $99M suit against GRDB over unpaid paddy order
The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has been ordered to pay Essequibo rice miller Arnold Sankar the more than $99 million it owes for paddy it asked him to supply.
Detained vessel has to pay $36m in taxes for undeclared fuel – GRA
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has detained a fuel boat pending the payment of some $36M in taxes, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia yesterday said while informing that the 200, 000 gallons of petroleum that was aboard was undeclared and checks are now being made to ascertain if it was being smuggled into the country.